Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Let the energy of 901 Day and a holiday weekend carry you through an arts-centric week! Don’t miss the array of exhibits and experiences around Memphis, and discover even more on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Community Sing 901

Join The Big WE for Community Sing, a continuation of the IN THIS PLACE® 8th Annual celebration of the legacy of the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers Strike. Led by Musical Director Markevius Faulkner, CEO & Founder of Melodic Minds Music Academy, learn a new song, connect with neighbors, and raise your voice in unity.

W.C. Handy Park | September 1, 1:00 - 3:00pm

Opera Memphis Family Day

Join Opera Memphis for a free Family Day on September 1 from 1 pm - 4 pm to kick off 30 Days of Opera at their headquarters in Midtown at the intersection of Cooper and Peabody. Enjoy live performances, costumes, crafts, a photo booth, and more fun for the family.

Opera Memphis HQ | September 1, 1:00 - 4:00pm

Tom Lee’s Mississippi River Gumption Revival Lantern Parade

The first-ever Tom Lee’s Mississippi River Gumption Revival Lantern Parade will reflect the spark of courage and initiative that carried Tom Lee when he rescued 32 strangers from the Mississippi River 100 years ago. This 901 Day, to honor his bravery, bring your lantern and join the parade led by Lucky 7 Brass Band and Chantelle Rytter’s giant lantern puppets.

Tom Lee Park | September 1, 7:00 - 9:00pm

Acrylic Painting with Gay Rhodes

Participate in the first of four painting sessions with artist-instructor Gay Rhodes for this four-session painting series to gain new skills. Topics will include planning and sketching for a painting and mixing and applying paint in a variety of techniques. All levels are welcome to watch the demonstration and paint themselves during each workshop.

Memphis Botanic Garden | September 3, 9:30am - 12:30pm

Memphis Legend: Joyce Cobb at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Hailed by B.B. King as “a people’s entertainer,” Joyce has spent decades weaving powerful narratives through her music. Witness her take the stage at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art with an evening of song and story.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | September 4, 6:00 - 7:30pm

The Orchestra Unplugged: Brahms Symphony No. 1

Through a unique partnership between the Memphis Symphony Orchestra and the Orpheum Theatre Group, experience the power and passion of Brahms’ long-awaited First Symphony, an epic work years in the making. Music Director Robert Moody explores how Brahms wrestled with Beethoven’s legacy to create a bold, heartfelt masterpiece that stands tall in its own right.

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | September 4, 7:30 - 9:30pm

Opening Reception: The Scarcity of Sand

Featuring new work by Sarah Elizabeth Cornejo, The Scarcity of Sand grapples with the intangibility yet universality of grief and its effect on human behavior. These works, on view at Clough Hanson Gallery, explore a living grief of contending with our own mortality.

Clough Hanson Gallery | September 5, 5:00 - 7:00pm

ARTSmemphis: GRANTEDTime Exhibition

Visit ARTSmemphis for your final opportunity to celebrate, view and purchase works from the Granted Time exhibit, featuring ARTSassist grantees, curated by Brittney Boyd Bullock. Hear from ARTSassist grantees at 11:30 am on their work and how ARTSmemphis grant funding has fueled their creativity.

ARTSmemphis | September 6, 10:30am - 12:30 pm