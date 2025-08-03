Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis August 3-9 August 3-9 - 1

This week, hear musician stories on stage or watch creative interpretations of audience stories; view visual works by artists in galleries around town, or take your own hand at figure drawing. See the full lineup of arts experiences and offerings this month at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Rural Route Figure Drawing Memphis Songwriter Series Layers - Carolyn Cates Memphis Matters

Rural Route Artists Opening Reception

Visit the WKNO Studios to see the striking pottery, photography, mixed media sculptures, and paintings by a curated collection of visual artists: Butch Boehm, Jimmy Crosthwait, Agnes Stark, Lizi Beard Ward, and the late Deborah Fagan Carpenter.

WKNO Gallery 1091 | August 3, 2:00 - 5:00pm

Exhibit on view through August 29

Figure Drawing (Nude Model)

Artists of all levels are invited to practice and increase their skills drawing the human form with a live model. Bring your own drawing supplies, or utilize the museum’s drawing boards, pencils, and pens for free.

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | August 7, 5:30 - 7:30pm

Memphis Songwriters Series Featuring Jimbo Mathus, Tonya Dyson, and Jeremy Stanfill

Host Mark Edgar Stuart passes the mic on stage at the Halloran to Memphis’ finest singer-songwriters in a personal, conversational setting. Listen to the music and the stories of Jimbo Mathus, Tonya Dyson, and Jeremy Stanfill, who are actively shaping the distinctive sound of Memphis music.

Halloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education | August 7, 7:00 - 8:45pm

Layers: New Works by Carolyn Cates

Memphis-born Carolyn Cates brings her whimsical, abstract florals to life with vibrant colors and intricate layers at the Levy Gallery at St. Mary’s. The exhibit opening will introduce Cates’ new works, on view through September.

Buckman Performing Arts Center | Opening August 8

On view through September 22

Memphis Matters - Stories of Transformation

Memphis Matters, soon to become Everystory, is an improv performance blending audience stories with ensemble interpretation. Through words, movement, and music, the experience connects through playback theatre to unite art and social change.

TheatreSouth at First Congregational Church | August 9, 7:00 - 8:30pm