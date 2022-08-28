Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Enroll your theater kid in a one-of-a-kind mentoring program, learn about an internationally renowned African-American artist, shop from local artists, get uplifted by the sounds of gospel, and kick off Memphis’ Pride Month. Explore more local arts events at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Theatre Memphis

Calling all theater kids! For those between the ages of 13 and 19, this mentoring program provides training and hands-on experience in all things backstage, from lighting, sound, and sets to props, costume design, or stage management.

Theatre Memphis

August 29

× Expand Henry Ossawa Turner via Brooks Museum

Learn about artist Henry Ossawa Tanner—the first African American artist to achieve international renown for his paintings and a profound influence on Black American art—with Julie Pierotti, the Martha R. Robinson Curator at the Dixon Gallery and Gardens. This event is free and open to the public.

Brooks Museum

August 31

× Expand Railgarten

One of the best ways to celebrate 901 Day is by supporting the arts at the next Arrow Creative Marketplace in Motion. Artists from all over Memphis will come together for three days to sell their goods, designs, and art during 901Fest.

Railgarten

September 1 - 3

× Expand Craig Thompson

It's that time again! The annual WLOK Stone Soul Picnic is one of the oldest and largest outdoor events in Memphis, filled with music, fun, and fellowship tied together by the heartfelt and uplifting sounds of pure gospel.

Overton Park Shell

September 3

× Expand Memphis Public Libraries

Celebrate Pride Month in Memphis at this annual free, family-friendly event! Enjoy Rainbow Family Story Time, a mini Pride Parade, crafts, and raffle prizes!