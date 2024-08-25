Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis August 25-31 August 25-31 - 1

This week, raise a glass to local talent, discover music from home or abroad, or take home a book you never knew you always wanted. Discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

40th Ostranders

Celebrate the best of the best in local theater at the Ostrander Awards. Enjoy live performances and honor outstanding artists and productions on the collegiate, community, and professional levels. Awards are given for acting, directing, backstage contributions, and other categories. It’s the Memphis theater community’s night to shine.

Orpheum Theatre | August 26, 5:00 - 9:30pm

Mempho Presents: Lalah Hathaway - VANTABLACK Tour

Join five-time Grammy award-winning artist Lalah Hathaway as she performs songs from her June release VANTABLACK. Her original compositions and remarkable multiphonic singing blends classic soul with a modern R&B sound for an unforgettable concert experience. Reserved seating only. Minglewood Hall is a cashless venue.

Minglewood Hall | August 27, 7:30 - 9:30pm

Whet Thursday: Elvis!

Enjoy Elvis month with a view! DJ 1 Luv will spin classic hits in this musical tribute to the King. The Stick ‘Em food truck will be on-site, with kabobs as well as vegetarian and vegan options. MemPops will have sweet treats to cool you down, and The Tipsy Tumbler will mix the drinks. Is Elvis in the building? Come see for yourself.

Metal Museum | August 29, 5:00 - 8:00pm

GCT Lunchbreak Concert - Iris Artist Fellows

Make your lunch break special with Germantown Community Theatre’s “Sounds of Brazil” concert featuring Iris Collective Fellows Gabriela Fogo on the violin and Roberta dos Santos on cello. Enjoy a mid-day respite with enthralling music from these remarkable artists’ home country, as well as free cookies and coffee.

Germantown Community Theatre | August 30, 12:00 - 1:00pm

End of All Art - Book Pop-up

Browse hundreds of new and used books - plus featured art and merchandise - at this must-see pop-up bookstore. The End of All Art was started by owners of the popular End of All Music vinyl shops in Oxford and Jackson, Mississippi and brings the same eclectic and comprehensive approach to their curated book offerings. A brick-and-mortar location is planned.

Sheet Cake Gallery | August 31, 11:00am - 5:00pm