Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, celebrate the blues and a new novel, dance on the bluff, hone your songwriting skills, or find humor on the stage. Discover even more local arts experiences on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Weekly Blues Night at Char Memphis

Celebrate the city’s 100 Days of Blues celebration in honor of the late blues legend B.B. King’s 100th birthday. Resident pianist Audie Smith will be performing blues-inspired tunes every Monday evening from 6-9 p.m.

Char Restaurant | August 25, 6:00 - 9:00pm

Chickenisms Book Release with Author Lauren Cannon

Join Memphis-based artist and author Lauren Cannon for the official release of her new book, Chickenisms: The Art of the Pecking Order, playful, an illustrated celebration of joy, resilience, and unapologetic quirkiness – told entirely through chickens.

Novel Memphis | August 26, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Whet Thursday: Beats on the Bluff

Set against the stunning river backdrop of the Metal Museum’s outdoor sculpture garden, this twist on the traditional dance party invites three DJs to spin into sunset, with grooving sounds and dancing in-sync. Featuring DJ AD + DJ South Memphis Jeff + DJ Rhinestonee, you can also enjoy food trucks and hands-on metalsmithing activities.

Metal Museum | August 28, 5:00 - 8:00pm

Songwriting Master Class: ft. "Felly the Voice"

Sixth graders through seniors are invited to a free Songwriting Master Class led by award-winning songwriter, producer, and artist Felly the Voice (Rafael Dewayne Ishman). From working with chart-topping artists like Chris Brown and GLORILLA to earning a Grammy nomination for his contributions on Usher’s COMING HOME album, Felly brings a wealth of professional experience and creativity to the classroom.

Stax Music Academy | August 29, 5:30 - 7:00pm

Something Rotten!

An outrageously comical production is now on stage with Theatre Memphis,. Something Rotten! brings adult humor and captivating music to a tale of the writers behind the world’s first musical in the 16th century.

Lohrey Theatre | Now through September 7