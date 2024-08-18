Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis August 18-24 August 18-24 - 1

This week, you can get your own creative juices flowing, or join others on their artistic journeys. Discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Waitress

Follow the journey of Jenna, a young waitress and expert pie-maker, who yearns to break out of her loveless marriage and small town. When an unexpected pregnancy threatens to derail her dream of owning her own pie shop, it will take her co-workers, customers, and a lot of pluck to find the courage to seize her chance. Music and lyrics by Grammy winner Sara Bareilles.

Playhouse on the Square | August 16th - September 15th

Shakespeare Scene Study

Shakespeare fans, to thine own self be true! Join professional Tennessee Shakespeare Company actor and instructor Sarah Hankins for a five-week session of classes that will take a deep dive into scene studies and monologues. No matter if you’re an experienced performer or new to the stage, these workshops will teach you to “be not afraid of greatness.”

Tennessee Shakespeare Company | Tuesdays 6:00 - 8:00pm, beginning August 20th

Meet the Author: Kathryn Cohen Austin

Join author Kathryn Cohen Austin to read from and discuss her memoir, My Mother’s Other Daughter, a cautionary tale of sibling abuse and parental alienation. Austin draws on the trauma of her experience with OCD, a mother in decline, and a controlling sister, in order to prevent others from being in similar situations. Signed copies of her book will be available.

Novel Memphis | August 22nd, 6:00 - 8:00pm

MYSP Student Composition Workshop

All aspiring student composers are invited to participate in a workshop with composition lessons with professional composers. The day concludes with contemporary chamber group Blueshift Ensemble performances of participants’ pieces. Students should bring an original composition or draft to the workshop.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | August 24th, 9:00am - 4:00pm

Maritza Dávila-Irizarry, Travesía / Voyage Closing Reception and Print Sale

Bid farewell to Maritza Dávila-Irizarry’s installation, Travesía / Voyage, and acquire a piece to take home for yourself. Her moving works explore how heritage, culture, and family define each other and ourselves. All proceeds from the exhibition and sale will go towards rebuilding her studio, which was destroyed in a recent fire.

ARTSmemphis | August 24th, 11:00am - 1:00pm