Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

This week, learn more about female artists of the early twentieth century, tap your foot to a senior hour of 50s Elvis rock or the soul-stirring youth voices of Stax, and take your hand at oil painting. Discover even more around the local arts scene on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Susan Watkins and Women Artists of the Progressive Era

Visit the Dixon to explore how female artists in the early 1900s navigated barriers to claim their place in the professional art world. Focusing on the life and work of Susan Watkins (1875–1913), the exhibition illuminates the cultural and artistic landscape in which she and other pioneering female artists crafted their professional identities.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through September 28

Creative Aging Concert Series: The Brad Birkedahl Band

Music lovers over the age of 65 are invited to enjoy the sounds of 50s and 60s rock ‘n roll with a healthy dose of Elvis! Guitarist and vocalist Brad Birkedahl is a regularly featured performer on Beale Street and at Graceland and will be sure to get you dancing within minutes of his musical numbers.

Theatre Memphis | August 20, 11:00am - 12:00pm

Inspired Aging: Oil Painting Masterpieces

Learn the art of oil painting with local artist and teacher Amy Hutcheson, whose eight-week curriculum will teach how to handle oil paints, color theory, art history, and more. You’ll begin your journey with an introduction to the Brooks Museum collection and exit the series with your own masterpiece. All skill levels are welcome, and all materials are included upon registration.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | August 21, 1:30pm - 3:30pm

Orion Financial Free Concert Series ft. Stax Music Academy

Dance and sing along on the lawn of the Overton Park Shell with the soul-stirring youth voices of Stax Music Academy, an after-school and summer music institute located adjacent to the home of the legendary ’60s-’70s soul record label Stax Records, now the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. Founded in 2000, Stax Music Academy exists to continue the legacy of Stax by nurturing the musicians of tomorrow.

Overton Park Shell | August 23, 7:00pm - 8:30pm

OLE 60: US TOUR 2025

Iconic rock band Ole 60’s has announced their 2025 tour, stopping at Minglewood Hall for a night filled with nostalgia and classic hits. Known for their electrifying energy and timeless music, Ole 60 will take you through the golden era of rock and roll.

Minglewood Hall | August 22, 8:00pm - 9:30pm