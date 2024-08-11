Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis August 11-17 August 11-17 - 1

Take a trip back in time with legendary people and performances, or experience something brand-new. Discover even more creative experiences around the community at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Memphian Memories with Dave Hebler Joy Oladokun - Catch Me While You Can Grease The Crosstown Arts Film Series presents BREAKIN’ Wurlitzer Silent Movie - Phantom of the Opera

Memphian Memories with Dave Hebler

Meet Memphis Mafia member Dave Hebler, and hear firsthand stories of life with the King himself. You’ll step back into the heyday of rock’n’roll in the very place where Elvis and his friends enjoyed countless late nights with the man who was there for all of it. Includes a theater tour and audience Q&A. Tickets are limited.

The Circuit Playhouse | August 12 - 16

Joy Oladokun - Catch Me While You Can Tour

Join Joy Oladokun for an evening of enthralling original music. Joy spans the genres of rock, folk, R&B and pop, and tells her stories through the lens of her identity as a queer woman of color. She has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 of every ticket sold will go to The Ally Coalition to support their work on behalf of homeless and at-risk LGBTQ+ youth.

Minglewood Hall | August 12, 7:00 - 10:00pm

Grease

Get a sneak peek at Creative Aging’s preview performance of a classic. The catchy tunes and dance numbers with Danny, Sandy, and all the kids at Rydell High will have you singing “I got chills!” Seating is general admission, but limited accessible seats may be reserved by contacting Creative Aging directly.

Theatre Memphis | Now - September 8

The Crosstown Arts Film Series presents BREAKIN’

Classically trained jazz dancer Kelly is looking for a new creative outlet and finds it with street dancers Ozone and Turbo. Together they learn new moves, become the sensation of the streets, and go head-to-head against fellow breakdancers.

Crosstown Theater | August 15, 6:30 - 9:00pm

Wurlitzer Silent Movie: Phantom of the Opera (1925)

Experience the marriage of two legends - the original “Phantom of the Opera” film and the Orpheum’s own Mighty Wurlitzer organ. Tony Thomas plays live accompaniment to the silent horror classic, starring Lon Chaney as the enigmatic recluse living beneath the Paris Opera House.

Orpheum Theatre | August 16, 7:00 - 8:30pm