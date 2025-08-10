Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis August 10-16 August 10-16 - 1

This week, get a front row seat to the fashion show runway, an artistic speed date, or backstage; take a page from behind the music and behind the novel. Our arts community has so much to offer through the following local events and experiences. Discover even more on ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

CREATE | CREA

The Dixon is bringing CREATE | CREA to the Interactive Gallery, offering a lively, hands-on space designed to ignite creativity, curiosity, and exploration. Visitors of all ages can immerse themselves in the creative process, whether designing, building, experimenting, or having fun.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through September 21

Like Really Creative MUSE Creative Gathering: Artist Speed Date

Meet your creative soulmate at an artist speeding dating event. With tunes by DJ Rosamii, the format invites artists to join one of two groups: The Statues and the Wanderers. The Statues stay seated, and the Wanderers move from table to table for seven-minute conversations sparked by provided questions.

Bar DKDC | August 11, 6:30 - 8:30pm

Blues Tuesdays Backstage Experience Tour

Blues Tuesdays Backstage Experience Tours take you behind the scenes of the historical site that has not only played host to hundreds of legendary Blues acts but also built the foundation for the music city that is Memphis. Learn more about the pioneering stars who've stood on the Overton Park Shell stage.

Overton Park Shell | August 12, 11:00am - 12:00pm

WYXR Stereo Sessions: Billy Always’ Billy Always

Lawrence “Boo” Mitchell of Royal Studios joins WYXR for a Stereo Session to provide insight into Billy Always’ album and the studio’s significant evolution from the Hi Rhythm band sound of the 1970s to the synthesizer-driven soul style that emerged in the 1980s.

Memphis Listening Lab | August 13, 6:00 - 8:00pm

MARY ANNA EVANS: THE DARK LIBRARY

Novel welcomes author Mary Anna Evans to celebrate the release of her new novel The Dark Library, a fascinating and intelligent WWII home front story and compelling tale of mystery, family secrets, and the quest for truth. Evans is the award-winning author of the Faye Longchamp archaeological mysteries, which received recognition including the Benjamin Franklin Award, the Mississippi Author Award, and three Florida Book Awards bronze medals.

Novel Memphis | August 14, 6:00 - 8:00pm

FUBU x Memphis Urban Fashion Week (MUFW) 2025 Fashion Show

Experience the first Memphis Urban Fashion Week, hosted by Prep Curry, a Memphis-raised fashion designer and the first Black man to launch a fashion line with Banana Republic. Memphis Urban Fashion Week aims to highlight Memphis and surrounding area designers, providing a platform for exposure and community unity. A percentage of proceeds from the show will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Cadre Building | August 15, 7:00 - 10:00pm