Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Build and paint your own floral arrangement, hang out at happy hour with the legendary Easy Mo Bee, hear real stories from real Memphians, find out who fits the glass slipper, and relate to tales on relationships all this week. Discover more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

Floral Arrangement and Still Life Painting with Amy Hartelust

At this Arrow Creative event, guests will grow their skills in 3D and 2D! Artist and illustrator Amy Hartelust will help you create your own small bud vase arrangement, then guide you in painting your creation from observation! Bring your own florals to life in this casual sip-and-paint night. Bring your own sips.

Arrow Creative | Thursday, April 13

Happy Hour with Music Producer Easy Mo Bee & IMAKEMADBEATS of UNAPOLOGETIC

Meet Easy Mo Bee, a legendary hip-hop, R&B, and jazz producer, during a free happy hour and Q&A at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music. Led by local icon James (IMAKEMADBEATS) Dukes, Producer, Founder, and CEO of UNAPOLOGETIC, guests will earn about Easy Mo Bee's history with artists like Miles Davis, The Notorious B.I.G., and 2Pac.

Stax Museum of American Soul Music | Friday, April 14

Orpheum Theatre Group

Storyfest

This festival is one like no other—where real people tell real stories over the span of two days. With help from the Orpheum Theatre Group, Memphians from across the city created original performances to share their own tales in their own words. This free event features activities and reflections alongside the main acts.

The Halloran Centre | Friday, April 14 - 15

Ballet Memphis presents Cinderella

Ballet Memphis is closing its season on a storybook classic, finishing strong without turning into a pumpkin. Cinderella is a timeless tale featuring choreography by Steven McMahon and performances from the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Watch the story unfold with your favorite characters, beautiful scenery, and all the magic that will take place.

Orpheum Theatre | Friday, April 14 - 16

Germantown Community Theatre

I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change

Told in a series of vignettes and songs, this witty musical covers modern love in every form—the complexities of marriage, children, and life itself. Ride the rollercoaster that relationships take you on throughout life in this hilarious, insightful performance that connects with each of its audience members.

Germantown Community Theatre | Friday, April 14 - 30