Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Arts and live music experiences are happening every day—let us guide you where to look. Find something just for you at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand Image courtesy Samary Joy / ArtsMemphis

Listen to a voice as smooth as velvet, influenced by old gospel, R&B, and jazz. Inspired by the genres of her musical lineage, Samara Joy's music is fueled with a passion you won't want to miss.

Crosstown Arts

April 5

× Expand Image courtesy Barry Green / ArtsMemphis

Renowned guitarist Barry Green has been picking since he was ten years old and is sharing his talents over 50 years later. After the show, enjoy cocktails and conversation in the main lobby.

Germantown Performing Arts Center

April 8

Talk about our type of house party—this artist pop-up market will introduce you to both local artists and interior designers as you discover unique art and home design inspiration.

Arrow Creative

April 8-9

× Expand Image courtesy Memphis Symphony Orchestra / ArtsMemphis

Join composer Robert Moody and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra in a journey of exploration and wonder into the world of string instruments. With a range from simple to romantic works, this performance will leave you enchanted.

Halloran Centre

April 7-8

× Expand Image courtesy Collage Dance Collective / ArtsMemphis

Land in Brazil for a night with Collage Dance Collective and Iris Orchestra. Bask in live music, world-class dancing, and an authentic feast prepared by Carson Rodizio. Bossa Nova melodies and a samba party on top of all the rest will leave you with an unforgettable cultural evening.