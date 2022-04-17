Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Celebrate globally inspired talent in the heart of Memphis! Fill your soul and find even more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.
photograph courtesy orpheum theatre
Celtic Woman
Celtic Woman returns to The Orpheum with a brand-new show, Postcards from Ireland. In bringing centuries of cultural tradition to life in an epic stage production, the performance is a gift from the Irish Highlands.
- Orpheum Theatre
- April 22
photograph courtesy hattiloo theatre
Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill
It's 1959 at a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to listen to one of Billie Holiday’s final performances just four months before her death. Enjoy this riveting portrait of the lady and her music in her final days.
- Hattiloo Theatre
- April 21 - May 1
photograph courtesy arrow creative / memphis fashion week
Memphis Fashion Week 2022
Memphis Fashion Week, powered by Arrow Creative, is back! Don’t miss the emerging designer runway shows, shopping opportunities, and a special headlining guest.
- Arrow Creative
- April 22 - 23
photograph courtesy collage dance
FIREBIRD
Collage Dance takes the original Russian tale and spins it into an enchanting South African performance. Though the storyline remains similar, the setting’s renewal creates a new classic you won’t want to miss.
- Cannon Center for the Performing Arts
- April 23 - 24
photograph courtesy ballet memphis
Ballet Memphis’ SOUL
There is no denying that the city of Memphis has a rich soul to celebrate. Three works from female choreographers, coupled with a talented live house band, prove exactly that.
- Crosstown Theater
- April 22 - 23