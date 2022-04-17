Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Celebrate globally inspired talent in the heart of Memphis! Fill your soul and find even more at ArtsMemphis' event calendar.

× Expand photograph courtesy orpheum theatre

Celtic Woman returns to The Orpheum with a brand-new show, Postcards from Ireland. In bringing centuries of cultural tradition to life in an epic stage production, the performance is a gift from the Irish Highlands.

Orpheum Theatre

April 22

× Expand photograph courtesy hattiloo theatre

It's 1959 at a seedy bar in Philadelphia. The audience is about to listen to one of Billie Holiday’s final performances just four months before her death. Enjoy this riveting portrait of the lady and her music in her final days.

Hattiloo Theatre

April 21 - May 1

× Expand photograph courtesy arrow creative / memphis fashion week

Memphis Fashion Week, powered by Arrow Creative, is back! Don’t miss the emerging designer runway shows, shopping opportunities, and a special headlining guest.

Arrow Creative

April 22 - 23

× Expand photograph courtesy collage dance

Collage Dance takes the original Russian tale and spins it into an enchanting South African performance. Though the storyline remains similar, the setting’s renewal creates a new classic you won’t want to miss.

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

April 23 - 24

× Expand photograph courtesy ballet memphis

There is no denying that the city of Memphis has a rich soul to celebrate. Three works from female choreographers, coupled with a talented live house band, prove exactly that.