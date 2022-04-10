Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Enrich this springtime energy and extra hours of daylight with the arts. Scroll through upcoming performances and visit ArtsMemphis' event calendar to explore.

× Expand Opera Memphis

Experience curiosity, uncertainty, and hope as you watch Jake Heggie's charming one-woman show of a girl waiting for her blind date at the feet of Venus. As part of Opera Memphis’ 30 Days of Opera, this event is free.

Dixon Gallery & Gardens

April 10

× Expand New Ballet Ensemble

This performance is appreciated for its diversity in presentation and promotion of young talent. Professional artists and student dancers share the stage for a fun show with original repertoire choreographed by visiting artists.

Halloran Centre

April 10

× Expand Photo by Matthew Murphy

Go off the beaten path in this performance—literally. Follow a band of musicians as they arrive in an obscure town far off the main roads. Under the spell of the desert sky, beautiful music floats through the air and reinvigorates the community back to life.

Orpheum Theatre

April 12 - 17

× Expand Photo by Nir Arieli Ailey II with Artistic Director Francesca Harper and Rehearsal Director Lakey Evans

Outstanding choreographers put together a creative vision that merges the spirit and energy of the country’s best young dance talent. The performance uses songs, sermons, and old gospels from African American spirituals to submerge you in the deepest of grief and holiest joy.

Buckman Performing Arts Center

April 12

× Expand Crosstown Arts

The mysterious Ghanaian electronic/rap/highlife icon, Ata Kak, presents his first-ever live performances from the US to Europe. His music merges twi-language rap, funk, hip-hop, and electronica, making for a traversing musical landscape.