Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

The stage welcomes show-stopping talent this week, from dynamic conversation to tap-dancing musical theater, cabaret chamber music to multilingual drama. Plus, see the beauty of textile arts as a reflection and demonstration of Black female creative freedom. Find even more arts experiences around town at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Some Like it Hot

Broadway brings us back to the Chicago Prohibition era for a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of musical theater. Follow two musicians as they are forced to flee after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for a thrilling trip of a lifetime.

Orpheum Theatre | April 8 - April 13

New Memphis Presents: Celebrate What's Right! Growing the Creative Economy

Join a lunch conversation unpacking how Memphis strategically connects economic development with its priceless, powerful cultural landscape. Hear more about the City's Office of Creative & Cultural Economy — the first of its kind in the city — as a model of Memphis' intentionality in investment in its artists, institutions, and workforce.

Minglewood Hall | April 8, 12:00 - 1:30pm

On Stage with Iris Collective: “Homecoming”

Brothers Randall and Miles Goosby return to their hometown with pianist Zhu Wang, performing iconic chamber music works in an intimate, cabaret-style setting on the stage in the Highland Capital Performance Hall at GPAC. To highlight the artistry and talent of each musician, enjoy William Grant Still's Suite for Violin and Piano, Beethoven's A Major Sonata for Cello and Piano, and Mendelssohn's Piano Trio in D minor.

Germantown Performing Arts Center | April 10, 7:00 - 8:30pm

Unraveled (Art Exhibition)

This powerful exhibition explores the ways in which various textile arts serve and have served as a space of comfort and freedom of creative exploration for Black women. This show seeks to preserve the sense of belonging provided by the historic fiber and the energies of warmth, freedom, or even “Hot Girl Summer Energy” into every manifestation of such handiwork. Artists included Joke Amusan, April Bey, Aliyah Bonnette, Jess Hill, Kid Kardiac, Janessa Ladson, Zoë Pulley, and Felicia Wheeler.

AMUM (Art Museum of the University of Memphis) | On view through August 16

The River Bride

Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group presents The River Bride, a tale of true love, regret and two sisters who struggle to be true to each other and their hearts. Set once upon a time in a small Brazilian fishing village, follow how, just three days before a wedding, a handsome and mysterious man is fished from the Amazon River.

TheatreWorks @ The Square | April 11 - 27