Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis April 5-11 April 05 - 11 - 1

This week brings artistic celebration, conversation, and a multitude of gatherings for creatives. Find arts experiences for all ages and zip codes across Memphis at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× 1 of 5 Expand MUSE Creative Gathering - MYSTERY - Tarot Collage + Writing Workshop with Jasmine Marie × 2 of 5 Expand Constructing Historic Nashville - Black Craftspeople in the Capitol × 3 of 5 Expand Eva Langsdon - A Path Integral × 4 of 5 Expand State of the Arts + Shelby County Mayoral Forum × 5 of 5 Expand The Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change 30th Anniversary Gala and Pillars of Progress Awards Prev Next

MUSE Creative Gathering: MYSTERY — Tarot Collage + Writing Workshop with Jasmine Marie

Create your own tarot card through collage and write its meaning in this dual mixed-media workshop inside one of Memphis’ beloved bars, led by artist and writer Jasmine Marie. All materials are provided!

Bar DKDC | April 6, 6:30-8:30pm

“Constructing Historic Nashville: Black Craftspeople in the Capitol”

A powerful lecture by Rachel Stephens, Dorothy Kayser Hohenberg Chair of Excellence in Art History, discusses the role of enslaved craftspeople in the building of early Nashville, where skilled Black workers were often omitted from such history.

University of Memphis Communication and Fine Arts Building | April 7, 5:00-6:30pm

Eva Langsdon: A Path Integral

ShapeShifter is excited to present the geometric ethereal paintings of Eva Langsdon, a native Memphian and multidisciplinary artist who “looks to create works where spatial constructs and natural forms intersect, offering a visceral interpretation of the infinite nature of the universe and the finite nature of existing.”

Shapeshifter Art School and Gallery | On view through April 18

State of the Arts + Shelby County Mayoral Forum

State of the Arts returns to Memphis at the Pink Palace, gathering hundreds of artists, creatives, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders into one room to talk about the future of arts and culture in our city. This year, the event will include a live mayoral forum, where candidates for Shelby County Mayor will respond directly to the creative community.

MoSH | Giant Screen Theater | April 6, 6:00-8:30pm

The Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change 30th Anniversary Gala and Pillars of Progress Awards

Celebrate 30 years of the Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change, which has united partners from the public, private, nonprofit, and university sectors to take on challenges that hold communities back. As part of the celebration, The Hooks Institute honors the 2026 Pillars of Progress: The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, The Tri-State Defender, the Hon. Johnnie Turner, and Ms. Jocelyn Wurzburg.

Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center | April 10, 6:00-9:00pm