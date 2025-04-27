Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis April 27 - May 3 April 13-19 - 1

The vibrancy of spring is felt from the stage to the sidewalk! This week, hear the voices of young inspiring performers, see award-winning productions, and take your own hand to designs on the Brooks’ plaza. Explore even more local arts experiences at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Colorfully, Darkly, Quietly - Works by Willy Bearden and David Tankersley

Two distinct visions uniquely blend — artists Willy Bearden and David Tankersley offer two singular, but complementary, Memphis voices, now on view. The final week features Bearden’s photography, depicting the beauty behind both private and public scenes, with Tankersley’s “Night Drawings” and pen-and-ink studies from Memphis and his personal life.

WKNO Gallery 1091 | On view through April 29

Angel Mix: Annual Spring Concert

The entire family is invited to a spring showcase of AngelStreet’s youth performers! Enjoy a blend of timeless musical classics with today’s hits, performed in both dynamic group performances and inspiring solos.

The Coronet | May 1, 6:30 - 8:00pm

Guys and Dolls

New Day Children's Theatre presents a crowd-pleasing classic, Guys and Dolls, which brings audiences from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City — eventually leading all to right where they belong.

Harrell Theatre | On view through May 4

Chalkfest 2025

Everyone’s an artist! Join local artists to transform the plaza into a vibrant work of art. Draw with chalk, dance to live music, enjoy food and drink, activities, and more. Don’t miss local artists Kaylyn Webster, Carl E. Moore, Craig Thompson, and Mikaela Colina as they recreate favorites from Memphis' art collection at the Brooks..

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | May 3, 10:00am - 1:00pm

Caroline, or Change

Created by Pulitzer Prize-winner Tony Kushner and Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori, Caroline, or Change captures the urgency of its Civil Rights era in Louisiana, resonating powerfully today. Caroline Thibodeaux, a Black maid for a Jewish family, demonstrates the challenge in facing and embracing change—”political change, social change... and pocket change.”

Playhouse on the Square | April 25 - May 18