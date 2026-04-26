Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis April 26-May 2 April 26 - May 02 - 1

Feel the season through the arts this week, from floral arranging and chalk drawing to lively on-stage performance. Discover our community’s events and offerings across every art form at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Peak of Spring - Floral Arranging Workshop with Midtown Bramble & Bloom Creative Aging Spring to Art at Dixon Gallery and Gardens Pastel Brown and Black Modern Art Festival 2022 Instagram Post - 1 ECHO Party Jesus Christ Superstar Chalkfest

Peak of Spring: Floral Arranging Workshop with Midtown Bramble & Bloom

Celebrate the beauty of spring with the season’s most vibrant blooms in a hands-on workshop that will guide you through the art of floral arranging. Learn about color composition, texture blending, and proper techniques while designing your own bespoke floral creation, ready to brighten your home and bring a touch of nature’s beauty indoors!

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | April 26, 2:00-4:00pm

Creative Aging Spring to Art at Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Join Creative Aging for Spring to Art, a spring celebration at Dixon Gallery and Gardens featuring a lineup of performers and teaching artists, artmaking and demonstrations among the exhibits and gardens.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | April 28, 1:30-4:00pm

ECHO Party

Experience an electrifying evening of jazz excellence that bridges generations and celebrates Memphis’ rich musical legacy. ECHO Party is a free jazz collective that bridges the gap between commercial polish and avant-garde extremes, featuring a lineup of musicians with decades of interlocking history. Together, they dismantle genre boundaries, using their mastery of soul, rock, and experimental forms to fuel spontaneous, high-energy composition.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | April 30, 7:30-9:30pm

Jesus Christ Superstar

Jam to the acclaimed on-stage rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice that reimagines the final week of Jesus Christ's life from the perspective of Judas Iscariot, focusing on the political and personal struggles between Jesus, his followers, and the Roman Empire.

Playhouse on the Square | Now - May 17

Chalkfest

Step outside and into a world of color, where sidewalks become masterpieces welcoming artists of all ages and skill levels to the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. From professional chalk artists crafting large-scale pieces to families and children adding their own touches, Chalkfest is a joyful celebration of artistic expression and community connection. With live music, food vendors, and hands-on activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | May 2, 10:00am-1:00pm