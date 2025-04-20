Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis April 20-26 April 13-19 - 1

This week, stroll through artist markets and exhibits, learn the origins of opera as an art form, and enrich your lunch hour with music. Explore all that the arts have to offer this season at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Using Our Art to Tell Our Stories IV: We Remember Fort Pillow!

Walk through the W.E. A.L.L. B.E. Group Inc.’s first art show, “Using Our Art to Tell Our Stories IV: We Remember Fort Pillow” on Beale Street. W.E. A.L.L. B.E. Group Inc. is a non-profit organization that advocates responsible social entrepreneurism and activism via the arts, media and education.

Withers Collections Museum & Gallery | On view through April 30

Art in The Loop 2025

ArtWorks Foundation presents its 9th annual Art in The Loop, an art festival in East Memphis featuring works in metal, glass, wood, clay, & fiber, and more. While strolling through the juried artist market, enjoy food trucks, craft demonstrations and live music performance

Ridgeway Loop Rd @ Briarcrest Ave | April 25 - April 27

MSO The Stories of Scheherazade Lunchbreak Concert

Memphis Symphony Orchestra & Germantown Community Theatre continue a lunch break concert series. Enjoy Congregation Coffee while musicians transport you to the fantasy world of the “1001 Arabian Nights” with selections from Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade Suite.

Germantown Community Theatre | April 25, 12:00pm - 1:00pm

PRIZM Benefit Concert: Supporting Music Education

PRIZM youth students, teachers, alumni, and special guests will present a special evening of music to support another impactful year of PRIZM Ensemble’s Summer Camp. Donations and tickets will directly support student tuition assistance, cover operational fees, and support guest artist hospitality.

Shady Grove Presbyterian Church | April 26, 1:00pm - 2:30pm

Variations on a Theme: The Complete History of Opera: Part 1

Opera Memphis presents a lighthearted and lyrical dive into the story of the formation of opera as a genre. Follow Galileo’s dad and a “bunch of other fancy-pants fellas in Florence” who, according to the production, “completely failed at their artistic goals and accidentally created opera. Sort of.”

Opera Memphis | April 26, 7:30pm - 9:30pm