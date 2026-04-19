Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis April 19-25 April 19 - 25 - 1

This week, Broadway and a nationally acclaimed pianist return to Memphis, and art takes over gallery walls—and even a parking lot. Experience the arts all over town through events, exhibits, and more at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

Parking Lot Party Mary Sims - A Retrospective SIX Jazz Jam Session - Hosted by University of Memphis Combo On Stage with Iris Collective - Awadagin Pratt

Parking Lot Party

Interior design firm Lindsey Black Interiors has curated a one-day-only parking lot pop-up featuring local artists, craftsmen, vintage sellers and curators selling one-of-a-kind goods.

Lindsey Black Interiors | April 19, 10:00am-2:00pm

Mary Sims: A Retrospective

Painter and printmaker Mary Sims (1940–2004) was a Memphis original. This exhibition, the first museum survey of Sims’s extraordinary career, celebrates the artist as the distinctive late twentieth-century Southern force of nature that many in this city and beyond remember her to be.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens | On view through June 7

SIX

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak, bringing energizing, inspirational illumination to the Broadway stage.

Orpheum Theatre | April 21 - 26

Jazz Jam Session: Hosted by University of Memphis Combo 1

Hosted this month by the University of Memphis Combo 1, young up-and-coming musicians and local jazz veterans come together for spontaneous evening of music making, tackling the expansive body of repertoire found within the jazz idiom.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | April 21, 7:30-10:00pm

On Stage with Iris Collective: Awadagin Pratt

GPAC and Iris Collective present nationally acclaimed pianist Awadagin Pratt, who returns to Iris for an evening of solo and chamber music after his Grammy-Award winning recording and performance.

GPAC | April 23, 7:00-8:00pm