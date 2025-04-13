Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Celebrate the power of Memphis’ arts sector, beautify your neighborhood, view new exhibitions, and more this week around Memphis. Explore daily arts offerings and experiences at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

1st Annual State of the Arts WYXR Stereo Sessions - Phineas Newborn's Phineas' Rainbow Black Art Collective Exclusive - Calida Rawles Exhibition Binghampton Earth Day Community Clean Up In Plain Sight - the Photography of Ben Couvillion

1st Annual State of The Arts

Don’t miss a fireside chat in the Pink Palace’s Giant Screen Theater with Memphis Mayor Paul Young and local arts sector leaders about policies and sustainable resources for the creative community. Presented by Memphis Cultural Coalition, this gathering welcomes all who believe in the power of arts and culture to transform Memphis.

Pink Palace Museum & Mansion | April 14, 5:30 - 7:30pm

WYXR Stereo Sessions: Phineas Newborn's “Phineas' Rainbow”

Memphis Listening Lab in Crosstown Concourse welcomes host Joe Restivo, a Memphis-based jazz and rock guitar virtuoso, who will share commentary on Phinea Newborn’s role in shaping Memphis’ jazz legacy.

Memphis Listening Lab | April 16, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Black Art Collective Exclusive: Calida Rawles Exhibition Tour

The Black Art Collective, a Brooks Museum affinity group dedicated to ensuring that Black artists and audiences are represented and supported within and through Memphis' art museum, is hosting a special preview of the newest exhibition Calida Rawles: Away with the Tides.

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art | April 17, 6:00 - 8:00pm

Binghampton Earth Day Community Clean Up

Carpenter Art Garden hosts a neighborhood clean up in the spirit of Earth Day! Whether a resident or first-time volunteer, all are invited to make a meaningful impact in the Binghampton community by beautifying shared spaces, picking up trash, and caring for the environment.

Carpenter Art Garden | April 19, 11:00am - 1:00pm

“In Plain Sight” the Photography of Ben Couvillion

Explore the works of Ben Couvillion, a Memphis creative director and a photographer with a passion for creating bold and saturated compositions that elevate the beauty of everyday life. A portion of the proceeds from sales in The Gallery supports the work of Carpenter Art Garden.

St. George’s Episcopal Church | On view through April 30