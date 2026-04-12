Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

× Expand ARTSmemphis April 12-18 April 12 - 18 - 1

This week, experience bold design, emerging talent, powerhouse ensembles, live music in the park, and even a circus! Discover our community’s events and offerings across every art form at ARTSmemphis’ event calendar.

× 1 of 6 Expand Collage Dance BECOMING Spring Jazz Gala × 2 of 6 Expand Beyond Chic Fashion Show × 3 of 6 Expand University of Memphis - ”Bluff City Fest” × 4 of 6 Expand The Decorative Arts Trust presents Silver Roadshow × 5 of 6 Expand Omnium Circus × 6 of 6 Expand Julius Caesar Prev Next

Collage Dance BECOMING Spring Jazz Gala

Support Collage’s mission and life-changing enrichment for countless Memphis-area youth during an unforgettable afternoon, featuring performances by acclaimed musical artists, Collage Dance, and rising stars from the Collage Dance Conservatory.

FedEx Event Center | April 12, 2:00pm-5:00pm

Beyond Chic Fashion Show

Experience the Second Annual Beyond Chic Fashion Show, where bold designs, emerging talent, and unforgettable moments on the runway celebrate our community’s art and culture.

The Village | April 12, 4:00pm-7:00pm

University of Memphis: “Bluff City Fest”

Nine powerhouse ensembles from the University of Memphis Popular Music Program take the stage in a genre-spanning live concert event, complete with pro-level lighting, sound, and stage design, highlighting the diversity, creativity, and technical skill of Memphis’s next generation of artists.

Crosstown Arts Green Room | April 14, 7:00pm-9:30pm

The Decorative Arts Trust presents Silver Roadshow

Step into the world of antique and vintage silver with the Silver Roadshow, a two-day shopping and learning event presented by Decorative Arts Trust and Antique Cupboard, one of the nation’s leading silver dealers and appraisal authorities. Explore a curated selection of sterling flatware and sterling jewelry for purchase, or bring your own silver (excluding jewelry) for professional, on-site appraisals.

Brooks Museum of Art | April 15 & 16, 12:00pm-7:00pm

Omnium Circum

A circus like no other welcomes an inclusive cast of the genre's most noted, multi-talented, and multi-abled dancers, aerialists, contortionists, and balance artists defies expectations with skill, ingenuity, and teamwork. Prepare to see ballet, contemporary dance, juggling, unicycle stunts, acrobatics, gymnastics, slack wire, hula hooping, and more!

Buckman Performing Arts Center | April 16, 7:00pm-8:30pm

Stax Music Academy's Dance Into The Summer: Handy Park Residency

Celebrate the season with great music, community, and the next generation of Memphis soul. Stax Music Academy is producing a free live music series along with vendor tables, games, arts and crafts, and more. Bring your lawn chair or picnic blanket and settle in for a fun, family-friendly celebration in the heart of historic Beale Street with a musical theme, “All About the Funk.”

W.C. Handy Park | April 16, 5:30pm - 7:00pm