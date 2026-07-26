Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

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This week, captivating stories with both Broadway and youth talent take the stage, illuminating glassworks are on view, studio courses unfold and creative gatherings continue. Swipe through even more arts events across Memphis on ARTSmemphis’ community calendar: artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

SUFFS "Illuminate" — New Glass Works by Suzy Hendrix Studio Courses with Creative Aging — Fabric Collage with Cari Harris Whet Thursday — Whale Watch on the Bluff Finding Neverland presented by DeSoto Family Theatre

Straight from Broadway, experience the acclaimed Tony Award®-winning musical about the brilliant, passionate, and funny American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote. Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this new musical boldly explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality.

Orpheum Theatre / July 28 – August 2

Now on view, ANF Architects presents "Illuminate," an exhibition of new works by acclaimed artist Suzy Hendrix,whose work spans stained glass, dalle de verre, mosaic, steel, aluminum, ceramic, fiberglass, and concrete. "Illuminate' invites viewers to experience art glass beyond its traditional setting.

ANF Architects / On view through August 20

A special studio course for participants ages 65 and older will explore personal memories through fabric in this hands-on textile art course. Through guided instruction and group discussion, build skills in stitching, design, and narrative art while connecting with others in a creative, supportive environment.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens / July 28, 1 pm – 3 pm

Enjoy free admission to the Metal Museum, live entertainment by The Late Greats, hands-on beaded whale watch keychain making, metalsmithing demos, Flipside Asia food truck, and craft cocktails on the beautiful riverside bluff grounds.

Metal Museum / July 30, 5 pm – 8 pm

Join DeSoto Family Theatre for a magical night and family-friendly performance of Finding Neverland. Based on the Academy Award-winning motion picture and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan, the musical tells the story of how Peter Pan was created and the family that inspired J.M. Barrie to bring this magical character to life.

Heindl Center for the Performing Arts / July 31 - August 2, 7 pm – 10 pm