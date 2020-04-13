Working Against the Grain

× Expand Crosstown Arts

During a time when artists can’t perform live shows, Crosstown Arts has taken the initiative to provide a platform that helps artists while giving listeners access to exclusive content.

“The coronavirus pandemic is currently forcing all Memphis music venues to close for the foreseeable future — something that clearly goes against the grain of a musician’s lifestyle and livelihood,” the organization said via press release.

Thus, their new platform, Against the Grain, was born, featuring new, made-at-home videos of performances by Memphis musicians. Viewers are able to show support by purchasing virtual tickets.

How it works: Viewers can visit Against the Grain’s website, browse the roster of artists who’ve submitted their works, and buy a virtual ticket as if they were paying a cover charge at a live show.

Participating musicians can submit as many unedited, one-take, iPhone/smartphone videos as they wish, and online viewers will have unlimited access to them with an option to buy virtual tickets to support the artists. Tickets start at $5, with additional options to pay $10, $15, $25, or $100.

Artists will receive 100% of proceeds set to be paid out twice a month. Additionally, the first 100 artists who submit at least one video will be guaranteed a minimum of $50 in ticket sales within the first week.

The website launched this week with performances by Grace Askew, Cory Branan, Jordan Occasionally, Maeve Brophy, Graham Winchester, Optic Sink, Qemist, Aaron James, The Wealthy West, Jonathan Bass, and Nick Black. The platform is being regularly updated with new submissions, including performances by Alex Greene, a music writer from our sister publication Memphis Flyer, and Paul Taylor, a multi-instrumentalist who recently put out a new album under his nom-de-plume New Memphis Colorways.

We spoke with two of the participating artists: Michael Bowen, otherwise known by his DJ name Qemist, and Paul Taylor.

Qemist

Qemist, an electronic music producer known for blending genres like footwork, electronic, underground house, trap music, and Memphis rap, was among some of the first artists to submit videos to the new platform.

He has been involved with Crosstown Arts for the last year, starting with a set for their monthly Spins artist showcase event last May.

“So when they reached out to me to participate in Against the Grain, I was very excited about that,” he says.

In his video, Qemist begins by writing a melody progression on piano, recording that into his digital workspace, and adding layers like drums, atmospheric sounds, and textures.

“And I also recorded my screen so people can see exactly what I'm doing while I'm doing it,” says Qemist. “I’m trying to bridge the gap of, 'what am I doing?' How do I translate this to people instead of just clicking my mouse typing on my computer? I'm turning down the audio face here, and I'm turning up the LFO here, and I'm putting a filter over this thing, and X and Y. Overall, it was just a little 10 minute exercise that I decided to do, because I wanted to do something that was original and that showed that we were all on the same page. Because it was new for me, and I know it's new for everyone else.”

Qemist is grateful to Crosstown Arts for providing this opportunity to be able to continue to put his music out there for the world to see.

“I really did appreciate that because it definitely let me know that people are still wanting creative work, even though society and the climate of today is really pushing against the working force right now, because it's inevitable at this point,” he says. “But them letting me know that even throughout all of this, they still have avenues that they can give you to help you kind of be a little more stable with your creative work.”

New Memphis Colorways

Paul Taylor has also been under Crosstown Arts’ umbrella, working as their recording studio manager and performing live shows, most recently an album release show in the Green Room at the end of January.

“I was glad to get a show in before my record was released,” says Taylor.

When Taylor found out that the pandemic would halt live shows for the time being, he was disappointed and shocked, but he remained optimistic.

“I was sad to see that music and the world is cancelled for the foreseeable future,” says Taylor. “But, out of adversity always comes the greatest art.”

He adds, “Virtual gigging and online presence was coming down the pike anyway, so when this pandemic hit, I knew we had to find a protocol that’s going to make sense to us.”

Taylor’s submission on the platform features him performing an acoustic set of “Eye to the Sky,” an original song written by him to pay homage to the Old Forest Trail in Overton Park.

Like Qemist, he appreciates the support coming from Crosstown Arts: “Crosstown Arts is taking supporting local music very seriously, and I’m proud to be a part of this.”