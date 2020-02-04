Wilco to Play Levitt Shell Benefit Concert

The Levitt Shell announced this morning that Grammy-winning alternative rock band Wilco will play a Shell Yeah! benefit concert on April 14; tickets will go on sale February 7. Rain date for the concert will be April 20. Wilco will be on tour in support of their eleventh studio album, “Ode to Joy,” released in late 2019.

Ode to Joy, Wilco's eleventh studio album, was released in late 2019.

Artists featured at past Shell Yeah! Benefit concerts (previously known as Stars of the Shell) include Jason Isbell, Emmylou Harris, and Ben Folds.

In a shift from past years, when there have been one or two benefit concerts annually, the Shell is planning four such events annually going forward. Artists for other upcoming Shell Yeah! events will be announced soon. Proceeds of these events support ongoing preservation of the historic Levitt Shell, as well as its growing programming and outreach efforts.

“Funds raised through the Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series at the Levitt Shell fuel our mission of building community through music that is accessible for all Memphians,” said Levitt Shell Executive Director Natalie Wilson. “This vital series powers the continued preservation of the Shell. In fact, it allows us the opportunity to gift Memphis with a rich diversity of music from all over world, all year long.”

More information is available on the Levitt Shell’s website (www.levittshell.org).