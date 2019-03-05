Whiskey Wonderland

Our sister publication, the Memphis Flyer, will help to welcome the warmer weather with a Whiskey Warmer event at Overton Square Courtyard on Friday, March 22nd.

At Whiskey Warmer Memphis, attendees will have the chance to sample different whiskeys from around the world, including George Dickel, Bulleit, Uncle Nearest 1856, and more, while listening to live music and savoring delicious grub from Cousin's Maine Lobster, Second Line, and Laura's Kitchen. Attendees aren’t limited to just whiskey, either; there will be a cash bar serving cocktails and beer.

Attendees may purchase tickets ($39) here. Proceeds will benefit Volunteer Memphis, which helps connect people with service opportunities at more than 200 nonprofit organizations and schools throughout the city.