Volunteer Memphis Honors Local Altruists

With more than 300,000 volunteers participating in service work annually, Memphians know how to hit the streets to work towards building a better city for all. For the past 3 years, Volunteer Memphis has presented the Volunteer Memphis Awards as a means of recognizing the community service work of individuals and groups throughout Memphis.

“I love being able to tell the stories of individuals and smaller groups doing amazing work,” says Volunteer Memphis director Andrea Hill. “While the awards do highlight the achievements of larger groups they also shine a light on individuals and organizations that are not always seen. These are the people that make Memphis great.”

Here, we introduce the people and organizations honored with Volunteer Memphis Awards this year. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the organization pivoted to a virtual ceremony, held on June 25, to celebrate these Memphians' very real contributions.

Board Member of the Year – Courtney Smith

Courtney Smith is chair of the Volunteer Memphis board and works with the Making Strides Recreation Therapy She weekly works with kids from Youth Villages ensuring that they are ready for the future. Smith has planned and organized Volunteer Memphis’ largest fundraiser each year for the past 4 years which provides the majority of their operating budget for the year.

Civic Group – Raleigh Chicks

It has been said that it takes a village to raise a village and the Raleigh Chicks fully epitomizes this philosophy. Raleigh Chicks have been active in the Raleigh community for more than 40 years providing opportunities through the City of Memphis Community Center. They continuously nurture a positive state of mind and push to establish inclusive communities. The Raleigh Chicks help run an after-school program as well as spring and summer camps in addition to holding a senior aerobics class 3 days a week. They truly are working for Memphians of all ages.

Community Advocate – Rosalyn Brown

Rosalyn Brown is no stranger when it comes to preparing people for their transitions in life or encouraging individuals to adopt a more prosperous and healthy lifestyle. After being diagnosed with breast cancer at age 30 she became inspired to help other individuals and their families through their battles with cancer through her nonprofit organization, The Pink House. Brown works diligently to raise awareness through creative marketing strategies, resource development projects, and an interactive team of volunteers who consistently push to make The Pink House run smoothly. As a wife and mother of four, she is fully aware of the challenges that are incurred in the process, but her positive, courageously nurturing attitude has made her the perfect advocate for those battling cancer.

Corporate Citizen: Corporate Philanthropic initiatives – Triumph Bank

Triumph Bank’s mission is to make banking simpler for communities throughout Memphis. Personal connections make lasting impacts, so Triumph Bank mentors and educates groups of all ages around Memphis on financial literacy. Last summer, Triumph Bank began a program with the teen staff at Carpenter Art Garden based on the book Pay Yourself First. Teens were taught about the different types of bank accounts, about credit, and about creating financial goals with a savings plan in mind. In the fall, Triumph invited guest speakers with expertises and businesses that matched the teens’ career interests. The Pay Yourself First program is an example of how Triumph Bank uses personal connections and transparency about the financial hardships to leave communities more knowledgeable and inspired to chase their goals when they are presented a road map.

Lifetime Service – Larry Abramson

× Expand Source: Volunteer Memphis Facebook

Larry Abramson started volunteering with Make-a-Wish Mid-South in 2012. At the time, he was working for Delta Airlines where he met a Volunteer Memphis member who happened to work as an airport greeter for Make-a-Wish Mid-South. Abramson felt deeply drawn to the man’s position within Make-a-Wish due to his experiences in the airline industry as well as his own childhood health challenges. Having gone through heart surgery at age 12, he understood some of what these kids and their families were facing and wanted to make a difference.

Millennial Volunteer – Brittney Block

× Expand Jon Hormachea

Brittney Block began volunteering in the Memphis community in 2016 after being diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer. Block began volunteering with MEMYPACS and ThyCa, her volunteerism being rooted in the life-changing experiences she had with cancer. From those experiences, she has used her voice to rally others to speak-up, volunteer, and fundraise. Block uses her expertise in digital advertising to drive engagement within the local community and produce tangible results.

Non-Profit Initiative: Impact Memphis Volunteer Project – 901 Pledge

Started by siblings Risha and Krishnav Manga, 901PLEDGE intends to fight inequality around the world. What sets 901PLEDGE apart is that it is run by and for kids. Since its inception 901PLEDGE has successfully led several book drives, shoe drives, bake sales, and TED-ED student groups. The siblings have collectively volunteered for over 1000 hours and have no plans to slow down. 901PLEDGE has been selling handcrafted goods made by local youth to raise money for various causes. Last year they were able to raise over $2,000 by selling goods created by the pair, donating all the proceeds to the Mid-South Food Bank. Outside of their advocacy work the group actively volunteers at the Mid-South Food Bank and Asha's refuge.

Non-Profit Initiative: Innovative Volunteer Program – Beautiful Spirited Women Mentoring Girls

× Expand Source: Beautiful Sprinted Women Facebook

Beautiful Spirited Women is dedicated to empowering and advocating for young women throughout Memphis. Beautiful Spirited Women offers a mentorship program for girls, ranging from 4-19 years old, in nine cities across the country. Each year, Beautiful Spirited Women reaches 5,000 to 10,000 girls, a number that continues to grow due to online workshops. Beautiful Spirited Women offers a variety of workshops and seminars, with all of the programs focusing on academic and life enrichment, teaching life skills, and developing positive attitudes. Since its inception, the nonprofit has completed over 250 workshops and over 300 community service projects Beautiful Spirited Women provides several trainings and also partners with organizations such as the Memphis Grizzlies Foundation and Royal Neighbors of America.

Volunteer Administrator of the Year – LaKeisha Gomes

Lakeisha Gomes is a natural when it comes to giving back and serving her community. She is self-motivated through her work as a Director at Youth Villages, working with and serving children from her community daily. Gomes is responsible for making sure that children in the foster-care system throughout Memphis can find homes that fits them. She consistently works to lend her voice to the children in the sometimes challenging foster-care system.

Volunteer of the Year – Vera Milam Johnson

Vera Milam Johnson has always had an interest in serving her community and her country. She is an Army veteran and works with her church, Healing Cathedral Christian Church, to improve the lives of those in need. Her involvement with the Mid-South Transplant Foundation (MSTF) was influenced by her sister, a former transplant center manager, and an employee of MSTF. Due to her sister's position, she understood the importance of donation and transplantation and joined MSTF as a volunteer in 2005. However, her belief in the mission of MSTF became very personal in 2006 when Vera learned that she would eventually need a heart transplant due to a diagnosis of congestive heart failure. After being diagnosed in the 1990s with rheumatoid arthritis the medication she had been given to battle this painful condition had significantly damaged her heart. By 2011 her heart was performing at only 15% refraction of its capability, and she was told it would further decline. She had no other option than to be put on the transplant waiting list in early 2011. With a grim medical prognosis, she waited, like so many others, for a miracle. On Sept. 7, 2011, Vera received that miracle, the same miracle she helps make possible for others through her educational efforts with MSTF. Forever grateful, she continues to pay it forward.

Rising Star – Asia Bigsbee-Chatman

Asia Bigsbee-Chatman is the founder of Beautiful Spirited Cupcakes and non-profit Asia's Apple Surprise. Bigsbee-Chatman “adopts” 3 teachers per year buying school supplies and classroom items for them as needed. Asia is an A/B Honor Roll Student and has been recognized for her work in the community by the group Beautiful Spirited Women. She has time and time again shown up ready to serve Memphians from all walks of life. Bigsbee-Chatman is always trying to find creative ways to interact with her community.

Corporate Citizen: Impact Memphis Volunteer Project – MLGW

This award is given to a business or company that has created, or driven a unique volunteer project that has made a meaningful difference by mobilizing its staff.

Corporate Citizen: Innovative Volunteer Program – Lipscomb & Pitts Insurance

This award is given to a business or company with a year-round volunteer program that allows and encourages employees to engage in the community in meaningful ways.

Non-Profit Initiative: Innovative Volunteer Organization - Sisters in Service Foundation - Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Beta Epsilon Omega Chapter

This award is given to an organization that demonstrates a commitment to outstanding volunteer management practices that results in significant, meaningful, and measurable impact in the Mid-South community.