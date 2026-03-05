Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend March 6-8

× Expand photograph courtesy germantown symphony orchestra The Germantown Symphony Orchestra

Recent Future + General Labor

Crosstown Arts Green Room

Saturday, March 7, 7 p.m.

Synth-punk artists Recent Future and General Labor are here to get you on your feet. Electrified with notes of growling synths, danceable techno rhythms, and the hard edge of punk, industrial, and coldwave music, Recent Future and General Labor remind audiences that though the world has its rough moments, there is still hope and humanity to be discovered in music, in people, and in yourself. For Saturday night only, experience their unique sound first-hand and be ready to dance! Snag tickets here.

Women in the Arts

Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.

Come celebrate the legacies and influence of important women in the arts this Saturday at the Dixon! Featuring a keynote speech by Tara Stringfellow, multiple artist performances, and various interactive activities, guests have the opportunity to learn about multiple forms of art from women of all ages and backgrounds. From henna to ballet workshops to zumba lessons, Women in the Arts provides no shortage of ways to engage. This event is completely free to attend; stop by and get inspired!

21st Annual Tree Planting

Wolf River Conservancy

Saturday, March 7, 10 a.m.

Spanning from the Mississippi River into northern Mississippi, the Wolf River region is home to a watershed that hosts hundreds of native species, flora and fauna alike. However, hazards such as forest clearing and wetland drainage threaten to damage the ecosystem — which is why the Wolf River Conservancy asks for your help! Join them in their 21st annual tree planting event, where staff and volunteers will work together to plant over 1,500 native trees to aid in reforestation efforts and improve the Wolf River region’s beauty and ecological stability. All ages are welcome– stick around and get your hands dirty for a great cause. Register here! (https://serve.volunteerodyssey.com/event/711923)

Memphis Writing Workshop

Beale Street Landing (251 Riverside Dr)

Each Saturday in March, 3:30 p.m.

Do you have a story to tell? A desire to stretch your writing muscles? Come participate in Beale Street Landing’s writing workshop series! Led by University of Memphis professor Marcus Wicker, participants will try their hand at several writing prompts based on a work of poetry or prose. This class will be the last of the writing prompt series; be sure to stop by in the following weeks as well, where you will have a chance to bring your own writing for peer review and feedback! Registration is necessary here (https://downtownmemphis.com/do/memphis-writing-workshop) but attendance is free.

American Mosaic — Germantown Symphony Orchestra Featuring Linnaea Brody

Germantown Performing Arts Center

Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m.

In celebration of 250 years of American music, the Germantown Symphony Orchestra invites you to join them in the performance of beloved classic compositions across American history. From Ellington to Copland to Gershwin, the GSO will showcase a range of genres, styles, and influences that testify to America’s diverse musical history. Accompanying certain pieces will be GSO’s stage violinist, Linnaea Brody. Purchase tickets here! (https://gpac-internet.choicecrm.net/dist/#/event-details/S0:E1777)