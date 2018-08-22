× Expand Photo by Christopher Sartain

Autumn is approaching, and many outdoor enthusiasts will be yearning to hit the great outdoors. And just in time, Recreational Equipment, Inc., a sporting and camping goods shop, opens its doors to Memphians this weekend, August 24th, at 5897 Poplar Avenue in the Ridgeway Trace Center.

REI’s grand opening celebration will commence this Friday, August 24th, and continue through Sunday, August 26th. The first 250 people to show up each day will receive Nalgene water bottles containing $10, $50, or $100 gift cards, and the next 250 will receive water bottles without promotional cards. Activities, music, food, and beverages will be provided until noon each day.

In collaboration with Ghost River Brewery, REI will hand out pint glasses (suggested donation is $5), 500 of which will contain free beer tokens for Ghost River’s newest beer, Happy Herd IPA. Proceeds will be donated to Shelby Farms Park.

REI also offers bike shop services and hosts a number of free workshops, including Camping Basics, Backpacking Basics, and Women’s Kayaking Basics.

For more information about REI's new Memphis location, click here.