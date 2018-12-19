The Gift of Giving

× Expand Photo by Calle Macarone on Unsplash

As part of the third annual Mid-South Arts Against Hunger food drive, The Orpheum Theatre hosts a screening of Elf this evening, December 19th, at 7 p.m. to benefit the Mid-South Food Bank. Families may arrive when the doors open at 6 p.m. to meet Santa Claus and take part in a holiday sing-along.

Attendees may either purchase $5 cash-only admission or bring three non-perishable food items in exchange for each ticket for the showing. Estella Mayhue-Greer, president and CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank, said via an interview on News Channel 3, “Considering the holidays are a time when children are out of school and missing those two meals, peanut butter is a good source for the children, [as well as] canned soups and any canned protein product.”

Other participants in the Mid-South Arts Against Hunger food drive include ArtsMemphis, The Blues Foundation/Blues Hall of Fame, Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, Dixon Gallery and Gardens, Ballet Memphis, Opera Memphis, Theatre Memphis, Playhouse on the Square, and the University of Memphis College of Communication and Fine Arts. The food drive runs through December 20th. For more information about how to donate, click here.

The Mid-South Food Bank is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and a member of Feeding America, a national network of food banks. The Mid-South Food Bank operates by providing donated foods to its partner agencies, which include soup kitchens, food pantries, and shelters. For more information about the organization, click here.