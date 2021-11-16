The 2021 Readers’ Restaurant Poll

Memphis magazine produced its first dining issue back in 1983, and over the years, our annual Readers’ Restaurant Poll has become the definitive local guide to the best restaurants, chefs, bars, and other tasty establishments. Show your favorite destinations some love: Voting is now open.

We will salute winners in more than 40 categories. The voting period runs through 5 p.m. on Thursday, December 9th, and the results will be announced in our February 2021 dining issue.

One ballot per reader, please, and please remember that your ballot must be at least 50 percent complete for your vote to count.

Registration is required to participate in the poll (you will be prompted to do so upon casting your first vote). A green checkmark will indicate that your vote has been tallied. Voters are able to change their choices in each category before the deadline.