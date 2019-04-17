A New Memphis Music Festival

× Expand Photo credit: Lee Beckman

Springboard Music Festival makes its debut in Memphis May 31st through June 2nd after years of success becoming established in Houston and San Diego.

The “music discovery festival” will unite emerging artists from all over the world, industry professionals, and locals at Visible Music College for what’s been considered a “grassroots American Idol or South by Southwest.”

The festival and conference will kick off with a two-day Band Bootcamp at Visible Music College, where 50 bands and musicians chosen from more than 3,000 submissions will receive training through workshops, panels, and pitch sessions led by industry professionals that include Matthew Knowles, founder of Music World Entertainment and father of Beyoncé Knowles, and Vicky Hamilton, Guns N’ Roses’ first manager.

“The Center for Memphis Music at Visible Music College fully supports Springboard Memphis through our Year for Memphis Music 2019 initiative,” says Dr. Ken Steorts, president of Visible Music College. “This event will be a shot in the arm for the Memphis Music Community and for the wide audience for live music in the region. Artists have been seeking more industry awareness and contacts and the rich depth of artists in Memphis are ready to be empowered.”

The festival will close out on June 2nd with a Band & Brew Crawl, where the 50 bands will showcase their talents and demonstrate what they’ve learned at various stages on Beale Street. Venues will include B.B. King's Blues Club, Rum Boogie Café, and more. Attendees will also receive game cards that can be marked off for prizes.

“There are so many artists and bands around the world that have the talent, the perseverance, the strength – but never had the moment to prove themselves or find out from professionals what they need to take the next step,” says Springboard founder Barry Coffing. “This festival/conference combination provides just that. All the while giving fans a front row seat to the action.”

All proceeds will benefit local nonprofit Year for Memphis Music and national nonprofit Sustainable Artists.

Any musicians and bands interested in taking part in this event may apply here.