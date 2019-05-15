Spring Decorating

Spring is in full bloom, and anyone looking for decorative pottery for their gardens or ornate accessories for their homes may be interested in checking out Memphis Potters’ Guild’s annual Spring Show & Sale next weekend, Friday, May 31st, through Sunday, June 2nd.

At a new location at St. Anne Catholic Church, this annual event will showcase porcelain, stoneware, and earthenware works crafted by local artists. Ceramic works that will be shown and sold at the event will include jewelry, sculptures, traditional pottery, home accessories, and more.

These local artists include:

Dale & Brin Baucum

Leandra Urrutia

David Johnson

Bryan Blankenship

Lisa Hudson

Agnes Strak

Karsch Hill

Denise Brown

Katie Dann

Niles Wallace

Nancy White

Linda Ryan

Robert Mc Carroll

Becky Ziemer

Artists will be available to answer questions and discuss techniques, processes, materials, and more.

Memphis Potters’ Guild, comprised of several established Mid-South ceramic artists, strives to share knowledge about fine pottery and art with the public through demonstrating, teaching, and exhibiting. For more information about this group and future events, click here.