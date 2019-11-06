Shop Local for the Holidays

Looking to get started early on your holiday shopping? Why not shop local and have fun while doing so? Our sister publication, Memphis Flyer, presents its 5th annual Crafts and Drafts festival next Saturday, November 9th, at Crosstown Concourse from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This free event, located in the patio and on the first two floors of the Central Atrium of Crosstown Concourse, features a wide selection of locally made gift ideas like plants, soaps, candles, jewelry, pottery, and ceramics made by more than 85 artists, crafters, and makers.

While shopping, adults can sip on local brews from the Beer Garden, and kids can partake in numerous kids’ activities.

Not sure where to park your bike? No problem. Commute Options from Innovate Memphis has you covered with an on-site bike valet service.

For more information about Crafts and Drafts, head on over to their website.