Recognizing Women in the Arts

Women have contributed much to arts and culture in the world and in our community, and The Dixon Gallery and Gardens wants to recognize that. During the weekend of March 6th and 7th, the museum will host its first Women in the Arts event.

Organized by both the Dixon and Theater Memphis, the two-day program showcases the power of women in the arts through performances, demonstrations, and dialogues “ranging from personal stories to championing gender equity.” Women celebrated in this event come from all walks of life in the art world, and they can be makers, painters, actresses, dancers, musicians, and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to talk with and listen to discussions from artists Kong Wee Pang, Cecilia Wingate, Julie Niekrasz, Lucero Soto, and Tamar Love, among others. Various directors of local arts organizations will give separate panel discussions on leadership in the arts: Debbie Litch of Theatre Memphis, Dorimar Ferrwe of Cazateatro, Whitney Hardy of 3rd Space, Katie Smythe of New Ballet Ensemble, Marcia Kaufmann of Iris Orchestra, and Karen Golightly of Paint Memphis.

These discussions will be followed by performances from Las Palomas, Woman’s Water by Homegrown LLC, and Hot Foot Honeys, as well as artist chats with Elizabeth Alley, Julia Hinson, Grace Byeitima, and more.

For more information, visit the Dixon's event page