Official Volunteers

Tennessee is the Volunteer State, right?

Well, not officially, it turns out. But there is a movement afoot in the Tennessee General Assembly to change that.

In what may be the least controversial piece of legislation filed in the second session of the 111th assembly, Tennessee may formally wear the Volunteer-State moniker.

“We’re known as the Volunteer State and it means something to be a volunteer when you’re from Tennessee,” said Rep. Jason Zachary (R-Knoxville) during a recent committee hearing. “It came to our attention a couple of years ago that we never actually made it official. After checking with historians and the Library of Congress, we confirmed we’d never codified it in state statue.”

The Tennessee Senate quickly passed its version of the bill (SB 1552). With less than a month between its introduction and unanimous passage on the Senate floor Monday, the bill is ready for votes by House members. On the House side, it only awaits to be placed on a calendar for what will surely be easy passage there.

State Senator Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) said she “was surprised as most were that we weren’t officially” the Volunteer State.

Tennessee has worn other nicknames over the years. It was once called the “Mother of Southwestern Statesmen,” for furnishing the country with three presidents. “The Big Bend State” came from the Native American term for the Tennessee River. Between 1830 and 1840, Tennessee produced enough pork and corn to be called the “Hog and Hominy State,” a name that still celebrated in Memphis via the Hog & Hominy restaurant.

The precise origin of “the Volunteer State” is a bit unclear. Zachary said he spoke with legislative librarian Eddie Weeks, who told him the first reference to the name was during the War of 1812. However, some credit the name to the Mexican War of 1840.

Wikipedia says the Mexican War “explanation is more likely, because President James K. Polk's call for 2,600 nationwide volunteers at the beginning of the Mexican–American War resulted in 30,000 volunteers from Tennessee alone, largely in response to the death of Davy Crockett and appeals by former Tennessee Governor and then Texas politician, Sam Houston.”

Today, the name Tennessee Volunteers conjures the big, orange “T” of the University of Tennessee. But according to a document in state archives, West Tennessee played an equal role in earning the state the “Volunteer” moniker.

The Second Tennessee Volunteer Infantry was raised in West Tennessee. All three Tennessee regiments (the other raised in East and Middle Tennessee), “served in battle with distinction.”