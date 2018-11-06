November Events Benefit Local Organizations

Are you looking for a way to help your community while burning some calories this holiday season? Three events in November will do the trick, each raising money for local causes including the FedExFamilyHouse, the Concord Academy, and the Memphis Food Bank.

The Hustle for the House Run/Walk— November 10th @ 9 a.m./10 a.m.

This charity run benefits the FedExFamilyHouse, a home for out-of-state families with children receiving treatment at Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center in Memphis. The event will include a 4-mile run beginning at 9 a.m. and a Family Fun Run/Walk at 10 a.m. Custom awards will be presented to Best Overall top-three male and female 4-mile participants and the top three male and female 4-mile winners in all age divisions. Participants are invited to attend a post-race party that will feature music, food and fun. Registration fee is $30.

To register, click here: runsignup.com/Race/TN/Memphis/FedExFamilyHouseRun.

5th Annual Ken Novothy Memorial Chilly Chili 5K and 1-mile Family Fun Run— November 17th @ 9 a.m.

This run benefits the Concord Academy, a private special education school that serves students with various learning disabilities who benefit from a specialized learning environment. The 5K course begins at the Concord Academy (4942 Walnut Grove Road, inside Mullins United Methodist Church Educational Building) and winds through the surrounding Walnut Grove and Mendenhall neighborhoods before finishing back at the school. Participants will be given a custom-design long-sleeve shirt, and can refuel with a bowl of chili and other refreshments while listening to live music by Kevin and Bethany Paige. Cash prizes and awards created by the students of Concord Academy will be presented to the top finishers in each division category, along with special recognition to the team with the largest number of participants. The entry fee is $30.

To register, go to concord-academy.org.

The Hungry Turkey 5K—Thanksgiving, November 22nd @ 9 a.m.

An annual tradition across Memphis, Nashville, and Chattanooga, The Hungry Turkey 5K is an opportunity for people to give back this Thanksgiving season by supporting local food banks. The event will include a Kids Dash at 8:45 a.m. and a 5K race at 9 a.m. The course will wind through the scenic paved trails and roads of Shelby Farms Park. At the finish line, participants will receive commemorative event gear, a finisher medal, and the race’s famous Finish Line Cinnamon Rolls to celebrate. Registration fee is $50.

To register, go to tennesseeruns.com.