Museum Medals

The National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM) recently won the nation’s highest honor for libraries and museums.

The museum was one one of 10 institutions to take home the 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. The NCRM was selected from a cohort of 30 institutions from across the country for the award given by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

“We are humbled and honored to receive this prestigious award,” says NCRM president Terri Lee Freeman. “And we are ecstatic that the Institute for Museums and Library Sciences has acknowledged our outstanding MLK50 programming. It was tremendous work for the staff but truly a labor of love.”

The award has been given for the last 25 years. It focuses on institutions that address “unique issues and challenges confronting communities today,” according to the NCRM.

Rep. Steve Cohen said the NCRM is an “important national institution for telling America’s civil rights history.”

“Steadily improving its exhibits over the years, what was once a rundown motel and a site of momentous injustice is now a showcase attracting presidents and heads of state from around the world,” Cohen said in a statement. “The National Civil Rights Museum deserves the prestigious National Medal for Museum and Library Service as do all those whose inspiration and hard work made it possible.”

The 2019 National Medal recipients are:

• Jamestown S'Klallam Tribal Library (Sequim, Washington)

• Inter-university Consortium for Political and Social Research (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

• New Haven Free Public Library (New Haven, Connecticut)

• Gulfport Public Library (Gulfport, Florida)

• Meridian Library District (Meridian, Idaho)

• Barona Band of Mission Indians - Barona Cultural Center and Museum (Lakeside, California)

• New Children's Museum (San Diego, California)

• Orange County Regional History Center (Orlando, Florida)

• National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel (Memphis, Tennessee)

• South Carolina Aquarium (Charleston, South Carolina)

The National Medal recipients will be presented with their awards at an event in Washington, D.C., on June 12th.