Sneak Peek at the Memphis Wine Society

Samuel X. Cicci Norbert Mede Memphis Wine Society founder Norbert Mede

Norbert Mede really wants to pour you a glass of wine. Or maybe two. The hospitality veteran recently announced the launch of the Memphis Wine Society, dedicated to elevating the enjoyment and education of wine in Western Tennessee. With plenty of events and, yes, vintages on the horizon, it’s enough to whet the palate of even the most casual of oenophiles.

“I’m essentially a wine enthusiast, one who has been working with it for decades,” says Mede. “The more I learn about it, the less I know, and it just becomes more fascinating. How it ties into history, its cultural significance around the world, how it’s become part of a daily routine in some parts of the world. So using my dining, hospitality, and business background, that’s what I want to explore with the Memphis Wine Society.”

The membership-based organization will hold monthly events, mixers, and educational events to “further the enjoyment of wine in the Memphis metropolitan area.” Members earn various perks, including invitations to all society events and programming, discounts on wine from participating retail partners, complimentary or discounted tickets to regional wine festivals, and plenty more.

Mede and his team will also offer a wine concierge service to members for all manner of wine-related events and inquiries, both at home and away. “If they’re having trouble picking out a wine for Thanksgiving, we’ll recommend three that go well with turkey,” says Mede. “Or, if they’re planning a trip abroad, we will use our connections and knowledge to craft the best experience overseas.

Read the full article in the November 2023 issue of Memphis magazine.