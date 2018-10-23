Memphis Parent Hosts School Expo

Looking to find out more about area schools? Memphis Parent has created this event to gather several local educational institutions in one place, so you can find the right fit for your child. This first-ever Memphis Parent School Expo, presented by Memphis Parent and Orion FCU, will be held at Memphis Botanic Garden this Saturday, October 27th, from 9 a.m. to noon.
More than 30 schools will have representatives on hand to speak with face-to-face. Schools will present informational videos and hand out materials to take home, to provide all the tools you'll need to make an informed decision about your child's education.
Schools present at the expo will include:
Bodine School - Germantown, TN
Memphis Central (THE) High School
Christ the King Lutheran School
Division of Optional Schools - Shelby County
East T-STEM
EUMK Memphis / Emmanuel United Methodist Kindergarten
Grahamwood
Idlewild School
Immanuel Lutheran School Memphis
John P. Freeman
Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes
Maxine Smith STEAM Academy
Memphis University School
Snowden School
St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School
St. George's Independent School
White Station High School
White Station Middle School
For more information, visit memphisparentschoolexpo.com.