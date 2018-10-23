Memphis Parent Hosts School Expo

Looking to find out more about area schools? Memphis Parent has created this event to gather several local educational institutions in one place, so you can find the right fit for your child. This first-ever Memphis Parent School Expo, presented by Memphis Parent and Orion FCU, will be held at Memphis Botanic Garden this Saturday, October 27th, from 9 a.m. to noon.

More than 30 schools will have representatives on hand to speak with face-to-face. Schools will present informational videos and hand out materials to take home, to provide all the tools you'll need to make an informed decision about your child's education.

Schools present at the expo will include:

Bodine School - Germantown, TN

Briarcrest Christian School

Memphis Central (THE) High School

Christ Methodist Day School

Christ the King Lutheran School

Compass Community Schools

Division of Optional Schools - Shelby County

East T-STEM

ECS Eagles

EUMK Memphis / Emmanuel United Methodist Kindergarten

Grahamwood

Harding Academy of Memphis

Holy Rosary School

Hutchison School

Idlewild School

Immanuel Lutheran School Memphis

John P. Freeman

Lausanne Collegiate School

Little Medical School

Lindamood-Bell Learning Processes

Maxine Smith STEAM Academy

Memphis University School

Pleasant View School

Presbyterian Day School

Snowden School

St. Agnes Academy-St. Dominic School

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School

St. George's Independent School

St. Mary's Episcopal School

Westminster Academy Memphis

White Station High School

White Station Middle School

Woodland Presbyterian School

For more information, visit memphisparentschoolexpo.com.