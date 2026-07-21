Memphis Magazine and Memphis Flyer to Join Noisy Creek

We have news! We are excited and very happy to announce that Memphis Magazine, along with our sister publication, the Memphis Flyer, is joining Noisy Creek, a media company that’s working to bolster independent, local publications. The Noisy Creek network also includes Seattle’s The Stranger, the Portland Mercury, the Chicago Reader, and the Anchorage Press, with more members onboarding soon.

Expand Brady Walkinshaw, Founder and CEO of Noisy Creek

Becoming part of Noisy Creek will enable our publications to deliver more plentiful and robust content, while implementing a stronger business model that incorporates philanthropic support and reader participation — and all this without interference in our editorial decisions. Our magazine will be stronger, and our business model will be more secure.

For the past 50 years, Memphis Magazine has delivered long-form writing by some of the best authors in town, paired with visuals created by the city’s most talented artists and photographers. And we will continue to do just that — with more structural support.

We are so proud to have published Memphis Magazine for the past 50 years. We’re excited for you to be part of what we do next.

Note: If you aren’t already subscribed to the print magazine, it’s easy as pie — and remains the best way to support our journalism.