Memphis in May Festivities

With daylight savings now in the back of our minds, spring is at the forefront. The birds have been chirping for a while now, flowers have begun to litter the tops of cars parked outside, and the dreaded yellow dust is spreading through the streets. Spring is officially eight days away, and with new seasons come new activities in town! One such activity is Memphis in May, which is made up of four different events so that everyone can enjoy Memphis during the month of May.

The first event is Beale Street Music Festival, music to concertgoers’ ears! This year, headliners include Khalid, Cardi B, One Repbulic, The Killers, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and many, many more. Choose to go all three days from May 3rd to the 5th or just one day. One-day tickets are on sale now for $55 and three-day passes are $135. Not only are you guaranteed good music, but good music with a view, as the festival takes place on four various stages lining the banks of the Mississippi River.

For food lovers, the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest is held from May 15th through the 18th. This year will be the 42nd competition, with more than 75,000 people attending. People come from all over the world to compete, and you have the chance to taste and judge the barbecue! Click the event details tab on their website, provided below, for more information. However, if you’d just like to take a look, there is a free, guided tour that you could sign up for. Ticket prices vary with each event and how many days you’d like to go. What better place for a barbecue competition than Memphis?

Memphis in May also offers something for those who love to be active: the Great American River Run on May 25th. Choose to run the half marathon or the 5K. After the races, partake in food, drinks, and live music! Registration for the half marathon is $65, but will increase after March. Registration for the 5K is $30, but will also increase after March.

To celebrate Memphis’ bicentennial, Memphis in May has included the event Celebrate Memphis. This free event also takes place on the 25th and honors the city’s history and heritage. There will be live music, fireworks, an airshow over the Mississippi River, and more!

Visit Memphis in May’s website for more information: memphisinmay.org.