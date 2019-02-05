Memphis 901 FC signs Adam Najem

× Expand Photo courtesy Philadelphia Union Adam Najem

Memphis 901 FC announced the signing of midfielder Adam Najem to its roster. The former Philadelphia Union spent the last two seasons on loan at the United Soccer League's (USL) Bethlehem Steel FC.

At age 11, Najem joined the academy of Major League Soccer's (MLS) New York Red Bulls. From there, he attended the University of Akron, where he spent four seasons as a member of the school's soccer team. He started 87 of the 89 matches in which he was selected to play, scoring 33 goals and tallying 29 assists. His contributions saw him recognized as the 2016 Mid-American Conference Player of the Year and was a four-time first-team All-MAC honoree, among other accolades.

After his time at Akron, the New York Red Bulls sent his rights to Philadelphia, for whom he made five appearances. Much of his time on Philadelphia's books was spent at Bethlehem, where in 38 matches he scored five goals and averaged a passing accuracy of 80%. His performances earned him an invitation to make his first appearance for the Afghanistan national team in 2018.

In a statement, 901 FC Coach Tim Mulqueen praised the team's new signing. “Adam is a fantastic player with exceptional play-making abilities,” Mulqueen said. “His ability to unlock a defense with his passing is top class. I am thrilled that a player of his caliber will be joining us.”

To heighten the stakes for the season opener on March 9th, Najem will square off against his brother, David, and the Tampa Bay Rowdies at AutoZone Park.

For a preview of Najem's skills, check out his goal and assist in a 2017 victory over defending USL champions New York Red Bulls II