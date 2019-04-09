Frozen or On the Rocks?

How do you like your margaritas? We'll take lime, on the rocks, with a salted rim.

With festival season readying to kick off here in Memphis, mark your calendars now for the Memphis Flyer Margarita Festival, which takes place Saturday, May 11th, from 3 to 6 p.m. Because let's be real here — what better way to cool off a warm day than a sampling of ice-cold margaritas? Cheers, friends!

This year's event will be held at Fourth Bluff Park downtown. With the purchase of admission ($38; $41.61 with fees), attendees will receive 15 margarita samples created, shaken, and stirred by Memphis' favorite restaurants. Cast your vote for the best margarita-maker, and see the winner get crowned at the end of the event.

Food will be available for purchase on-site, and a cash bar will offer full-sized drinks. This event is 21+. Gather your crew and celebrate the coming of summer!

To see a list of participating restaurants and to purchase tickets, visit memphismargaritafestival.com.