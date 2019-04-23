Dog Park Bar Opens Next Month

Founders Chelsea Glass and Brian Ellsworth, as well as co-developer of Loflin Yard and Carolina Watershed Mac Hopper, bring us Lucky's Social Club, which will welcome humans and dogs alike.

The dog park bar will be membership-based with a cost of $10 a day; $25 per month; or $275 per year. To enter with your dog, you must have proof of vaccination and spay/neuter, and a signed paper confirming that your dog is not aggressive.

The bar will feature gourmet hot dogs and craft beers for humans, with prices varying during “yappy hour,” and a variety of amenities for the pups including: tetherball, obstacle courses, an assortment of toys in Lucky’s toy box, and a water station for washing — all spread over a half-acre space.

"These little bars are popping up all over the country," Glass says. "Between our years of experience in the event and restaurant world and our love for dogs, we knew that this is something Memphis needs. Having two furry family members of my own, I've often been faced with choosing between a night out with my friends, keeping my pups cooped up, or staying home to give them some much-needed TLC after a long work week. Lucky's Social Club allows you to do both. You can see your friends and enjoy time with your pups. It's the best of both worlds."

Having a dog is not a requirement for entrance. The space is open to all humans, and membership only applies to those with dogs. The membership fee is simply to ensure that each dog has met the safety criteria in order to be allowed into the park and off the leash.

“We are one of very few dog park bars that offers real grass," Glass says. "It's very important that we provide a happy, healthy environment to the best of our abilities, hence the membership qualifications. As we continue to grow our membership, will become more robust with added features for the humans, such as discounts and specials offered from our community partners and sponsors."

The plan for opening day will include food and beer specials, live entertainment, local dog-related vendors, and participation from community partners and sponsors with some fun giveaways.

This is not just a dog-friendly bar, it’s a bar dedicated entirely to our four-legged friends. “Dog-friendly bars require you to keep your dogs on a leash and confined to one space," says Glass. "We allow dogs to go unleashed. We'll also have regularly scheduled programming. We are creating fun and immersive experiences for dogs and humans alike. You can expect to see weekly events such as 'Doga' [dog yoga], Dogs of Instagram night, where we will have 'Puparazzi' on staff to take fun and professional shots of you and your pup, karaoke aka 'kara-yorkie,' and more."

Lucky's Social Club opens May 1st.