Lucero to Play Family Drive-In

× Expand photograph by bob bayne Lucero

It’s tradition — Lucero’s Family Block Party heralds spring in the Bluff City. In some years, the alt-country band’s blow-out has coincided with the national Record Store Day holiday — and the local celebrations that day brings. So the thought of another year without a Lucero-helmed spring celebration was not a happy one, and was yet another reason to curse the coronavirus pandemic. Music-loving Memphians need not despair, though, as Lucero has made the pivot from “Family Block Party” to a socially distanced alternative — the Lucero Family Drive-In.

The poster for this year's event.

Celebrating the recent release of their newest full-length record, When You Found Me, the band will perform at the Malco Summer Drive-In on Saturday, March 27th, at 6:30 p.m. Something of a Memphis memphis nexus for pop culture, the Summer Drive-In has played host to concerts and underground film events before, making it the ideal venue for a concert. What’s more? When You Found Me finds the band channeling ’80s radio rock, with purring synthesizers and crunchy or roaring guitar lines. If it’s not an album almost custom-made to listen to cranked on the car radio, then I don’t know what is. My guess is that the live versions of the songs will find the same sweet spot. There’s only one way to know for sure, though.

Lucero Family Drive-In, with special guests American Aquarium and Cory Branan, will take place at the Malco Summer Drive-In on Saturday, March 27th, at 6:30 p.m.