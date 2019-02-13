Last-Minute Valentine’s Gift Guide

Forgot tomorrow is Valentine’s Day? Still in search of the perfect gift? Tired of giving the same generic one? Have no fear! Memphis is wonderfully glittered with local shops that hold unique gifts for the one you love. Find the perfect gift for your valentine, galantine, or even yourself.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jenean Morrison

Air Plants

The easiest plant to care for! These make a great gift for someone who wishes to have a house full of plants, but is not graced with a green thumb. It’s the perfect addition to any room in the house!

Price: $15

Available at Cooper-Young Gallery + Gift Shop (889 South Cooper St.) or cooperyoung.gallery.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Jenean Morrison × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Art by artist Baleigh Kuhar

Original art from a local artist makes a wonderful gift! If you are looking for a unique gift, this is the perfect choice.

Priced from $55 to $650

Available at Cooper-Young Gallery + Gift Shop (889 South Cooper St.) or cooperyoung.gallery.

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Mary Claire White × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Watercolor Prints by Memphian Whitney Winkler

The perfect gift for your loved one who loves Memphis.

Price: $22

Available at falling into place (2613 Broad Ave.) or fallingintoplace.net.

× Expand Photo courtesy Maggie's Pharm

Coffee + Tea

Nothing says “I know you” more than a classic gift of your loved one’s favorite drink. Put a local spin on it with the many options available, such as Warming Crimson Berry Tea or J. Brooks Coffee.

Available at Maggie’s Pharm (13 N. Florence St).

× Expand Photo by Joyce McCown via unsplash

Books

Newly published, classics, or rare finds – you’ll find just the right book no matter the genre or year it was published.

Available at Burke’s Book Store (936 South Cooper St.) or burkesbooks.com.

× Expand Photo via cityandstate.us

T-shirts

Is your loved one recently new to Memphis or in need of more Memphis gear? Grab a T-shirt that flaunts your favorite city.

Available at CITY & STATE (2625 Broad Ave.)