Ja Morant on the Grizzlies Being Named Memphians of the Year

After the Grizzlies’ drubbing of the Milwaukee Bucks last week, basketball writer Sharon Brown, who co-authored our Memphians of the Year cover story about Ja Morant and his teammates, asked the star about what it meant to him to be among this magazine’s 2022 Memphians of the Year. Here’s what he had to say.

This was Ja Morant's response to the question about himself and the Memphis Grizzlies being named 2022 Memphians of the Year by Memphis Magazine.

And here is the original video from the Grizzlies’ Twitter account.

A nice 5-0 homestand. Ja Morant on putting on for the M every night.

Morant essentially summarizes our cover story and rationale for naming the Grizzlies our 2022 Memphians of the Year: They “continue to do what [they] can to represent this city in a good way, and also give back and show love to the city as well.”

That pretty much sums it up.