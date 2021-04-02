× Expand photograph courtesy national civil rights museum

On Sunday, April 4, the National Civil Rights Museum will present a slate of virtual events honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Because April 4 is Easter Sunday, the museum will be closed to the public that day. Visitors are welcome, however, to gather in the open courtyard to pay their respects to the civil rights leader.

At 5 p.m., a special broadcast, Remembering King: The Man. The Movement. The Moment, will feature a “Conversation with Rev. James Lawson,” the well-known King ally and lifelong supporter of non-violent protests. The conversation with Rev. Lawson will be moderated by NBC correspondent Tracie Potts. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Bernard L. Richardson, dean of the Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel and executive officer for religious affairs at Howard University. Dr. Richardson is expected to discuss King's life and legacy of altruism. Bishop David P. Talley of the Catholic Diocese of Memphis will lead an ecumenical tribute.

Entertainment throughout the broadcast will include musical performances by vocalists Karen Brown and Chris Barnes, along with a performance of “Precious Lord,” King’s favorite gospel hymn, by the group Adajyo.

Other events that evening include appearances by the Iris Orchestra and Memphis Symphony Orchestra, along with artists Katie Brown, Amaro Dubois, Allison Lovera, Estefan Perez, and Carrington Truehart.

Remembering King concludes at 6:01 p.m. — the time King died at the Lorraine Motel — with a tolling of bells followed by a moment of silence.

The broadcast is free and open to the public. However, visitors should register here.

A full slate of the day’s events can be found on the website of the National Civil Rights Museum.