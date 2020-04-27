In the Kitchen: Felicia Suzanne

Like many of you, we’re spending more time in our home kitchens these days. But we could always use some fresh tips and tricks, and a chance to support local restaurants while we’re at it! That’s why we’ve launching a new virtual event series: In the Kitchen with Memphis Magazine. The kitchen party continues this week with Felicia Suzanne of Felicia Suzanne's in Downtown Memphis.

As its name suggests, In the Kitchen invites you into the kitchens of local chefs who will share their perspectives – and also walk us through recipes we can prepare at home. We premiered this series with Derk Meitzler, chef at The Vault.

Felicia will be joining us via Zoom on Thursday, April 30, at 2:00 p.m. We will also be sharing our conversation with Felicia, including her cooking demonstration, on Facebook Live.

Participants are invited to register for the virtual event in advance; space is limited. Please click here to register.

Questions are welcome; submit in advance to anna@memphismagazine.com.

The first-ever In the Kitchen with Memphis Magazine is sponsored by the Downtown Memphis Commission, which drives Downtown’s role as the heartbeat of our region and the economic, cultural, and governmental core of our city. Thank you so much to the DMC for their support of this innovative new series.