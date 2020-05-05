Video: In the Kitchen with Felicia Suzanne

Like many of you, we’re spending more time in our home kitchens these days. But we could always use some fresh tips and tricks, and a chance to support local restaurants while we’re at it! That’s why we’ve launched a new virtual event series: In the Kitchen with Memphis Magazine.

On April 30, Felicia Suzanne of Felicia Suzanne's in Downtown Memphis invited us into the kitchen. She and Anna Traverse Fogle, editor of Memphis, talked about everything from masks, carry-out, and food-supply deliveries to how to prepare grilled sandwiches. Watch along as she prepares a pesto grilled cheese sandwich and a short-rib grilled cheese.

Did you miss the live event? No problem.

In the Kitchen with Memphis Magazine is sponsored by the Downtown Memphis Commission, which drives Downtown’s role as the heartbeat of our region and the economic, cultural, and governmental core of our city. Thank you so much to the DMC for their support of this innovative new series.